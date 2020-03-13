Lisa Brady (left), vice president of CITGO station on 230 US Route 1 N, Scarborough, and Lynda Johnson (right), president of the CITGO Station, with a Trimark of Excellence Award that the business received. The store was also named one of the the “Top 500 Stations” for overall customer satisfaction, said Brady. Catherine Bart/Leader

