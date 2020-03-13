Bells are ringing

On Sunday, March 15, the actual date of our state’s 200th birthday, church bells around town will be ringing to commemorate the occasion. Participating Windham churches are the South Windham Community Church; the North Windham Union Church, whose bell will ring from the Little Meetinghouse; and the Windham Hill United Church of Christ. Be listening around noon for their joyful noise.

Bicentennial celebration

Saint Joseph’s College is celebrating this year’s bicentennial by recognizing some of the instrumental roles the campus’ predecessors played in the journey to statehood. At 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, the college presents “A Bicentennial Celebration: The Remarkable Predecessors of the Saint Joseph’s College Campus and their Roles in Maine’s Journey to Statehood” at the Alfond Auditorium. The event is free of charge. A dinner after the presentation features menu items from the 1820s and there will be a bicentennial birthday cake for dessert. To attend or to learn more about this interesting historical presentation, call Steven Bridge at 893-7953.

St. Patrick’s Day dinner

American Legion Field-Allen Post 148 hosts their 10th annual St. Patrick’s Day dinner from 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Windham Veteran’s Center. This popular corned beef and cabbage dinner is well attended. Over 100 people enjoyed the meal last year. The post will also be celebrating the American Legion’s National 101th Anniversary with a ceremonial cake for dessert. In addition, the event features a homemade pie auction and a 50/50. The cost to attend is $10 at the door. Kids under 12 dine for free.

Tax exemptions

Windham residents who are veterans 62 and older who served during a federally recognized war period or received a U.S. government pension of compensation as a veteran for total disability, and their widows, may quality for partial exemption of property taxes. Maine homeowners who have resided in their home for a minimum of 12 months and property owners who are legally blind may also be eligible for an exemption. Applications and other documentation are due April 1. For more information contact the town assessor’s office at 894-5960 ext. 3.

Haley Pal

