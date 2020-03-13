The folks who are set against all abortion don’t know it all about the people who have had to have them.

I believe in life, but the life of the mother, who has other children, comes first.

My best friend had five children. When she found out that number six was on the way, the doctor told her she had to have an abortion or her children would be motherless.

My cousin had four, and was told the same thing. When the fifth was on the way, they told her she wouldn’t make it.

These women did not take it lightly. Both went into depression, but came through after therapy. It wasn’t a choice they really wanted. But to see both interacting with their grown children was a blessing to behold!

Sometimes it is absolutely needed.

Jan Roberson

Harpswell

