As a family physician, I have cared for many children who have benefited from free school lunches.

Feeding children is essential to their being able to learn to the fullest of their abilities.

They are our future. There is little evidence of widespread abuse of free school lunches.

A pending Trump administration rule change could push nearly a million eligible children out of the free school lunch program. The administration is, once again, attacking the most vulnerable among us. Fighting hunger and supporting our children should be one of our top priorities.

Catherine Crute

Portland

