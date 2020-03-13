FREEPORT – Robert Gray Esterberg, 91, of Freeport, Maine, died Feb. 28, 2020, at Hawthorne House in Freeport. Born June 25, 1928, in Lynn, Massachusetts, to Herbert L. and Alice Gray Esterberg, Bob graduated from Newton High School in 1946. After receiving bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering from Northeastern University, Bob spent many years working in Boston-area firms. In 1979, Bob established TEC Associates in Windham, Maine, specializing in what he called wet engineering – water supply, wastewater disposal, storm drainage and waterfront projects. He transferred the business in 1995 but continued to consult for years after.He and his wife of 60 years, Carol Hastings Esterberg, moved to Deltona, Florida, in 1995, summering at the cottage he built on Isle of Springs, Maine. Bob married Emma Willman of Freeport in 2017.Bob became enamored with playing drums as a teenager, playing professionally and semi-professionally throughout his life. As a young man in the U.S. Army in Kobe, Japan, he played with a special services band, continuing his career with bands and orchestras in Massachusetts, Florida, and Maine, including Bellamy Jazz Band, the Volusia Community Symphony, and Central Florida Jazz Society. Most recently he was principal percussionist for the Hallowell Community Band and drummer for Swingtime. In November 2019, he was a special soloist at the Augusta Symphony Orchestra’s performance of Claude Bolling’s Suite for Orchestra and Jazz Trio. An accomplished woodworker, Bob loved music, sailing, and spending time at the Isle of Springs.He was predeceased by his first wife, Carol, and sister, Thelma E. Biermann.He is survived by his wife, Emma Willman, and his children and grandchildren: Donald Osterborg and spouse, Stephanie Osterborg, of Newport, R.I.; Robin Esterberg and spouse, Stephen Hersey, of Waltham, Mass.; Melodie Esterberg and spouse, Dan Bentley, of Rochester, N.H.; and Kristin Esterberg and spouse, Sue Bergmeier, of Potsdam, N.Y.A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2:00 p.m. at South Parish Church in Augusta, Maine.In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Hallowell Community Band.

