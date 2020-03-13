Scarborough’s desirable Highlands neighborhood represents the best of Southern Maine. Amid wetlands and rolling country, residents are a bike ride away from incredible sand beaches and just a quick trip to downtown Portland, the jetport and the Maine Mall.

This property includes all the creature comforts of a warm, open family home: Right off the open plan kitchen-dining-living room is a large, screened-in porch, overlooking the tree-lined backyard. The laundry room includes a pet bath, which is also handy for sandy kids and feet. Master suites with smartly updated bathrooms on separate floors provide privacy and the option of single level living.

Highlights

  • Located on a cul-de-sac near Higgins and Scarborough Beaches, this 3-to-4 bed, 3½ bath Cape was built in 2004 and recently updated
  • Includes all the creature comforts of a warm, open family home—master suites on separate levels provide privacy and the option of single level living
  • Sophisticated kitchen with gas range and hood, double wall oven and a wine refrigerator

It’s a treat when any home comes on the market here and 5 Elbridge Oliver Way is a light, bright, up-to-date treasure. This home is ready for immediate occupancy.  An open house takes place this Sunday, March 15, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Make sure you’re there—summer is coming.

5 Elbridge Oliver Way is listed at $825,000 by Tom and Julia Ranello. As skilled agents and thoughtful neighbors, they know buying or selling a home is a personal experience. Please contact them at 207-838-1651 or [email protected].

