Scarborough’s desirable Highlands neighborhood represents the best of Southern Maine. Amid wetlands and rolling country, residents are a bike ride away from incredible sand beaches and just a quick trip to downtown Portland, the jetport and the Maine Mall.
This property includes all the creature comforts of a warm, open family home: Right off the open plan kitchen-dining-living room is a large, screened-in porch, overlooking the tree-lined backyard. The laundry room includes a pet bath, which is also handy for sandy kids and feet. Master suites with smartly updated bathrooms on separate floors provide privacy and the option of single level living.
It’s a treat when any home comes on the market here and 5 Elbridge Oliver Way is a light, bright, up-to-date treasure. This home is ready for immediate occupancy. An open house takes place this Sunday, March 15, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Make sure you’re there—summer is coming.
5 Elbridge Oliver Way is listed at $825,000 by Tom and Julia Ranello. As skilled agents and thoughtful neighbors, they know buying or selling a home is a personal experience. Please contact them at 207-838-1651 or [email protected].
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Catholic Diocese celebrates St. Patrick’s Day across state
-
South Portland Sentry
Open Space Implementation Committee offers proposals
-
South Portland Sentry
One Climate Future seeks input for third survey
-
Kennebunk Post
Kennebunkport examines property assessments
-
Times Record
Bookseller, ‘Antiques Roadshow’ appraiser talks value of books at Curtis Memorial Library