Scarborough’s desirable Highlands neighborhood represents the best of Southern Maine. Amid wetlands and rolling country, residents are a bike ride away from incredible sand beaches and just a quick trip to downtown Portland, the jetport and the Maine Mall.

This property includes all the creature comforts of a warm, open family home: Right off the open plan kitchen-dining-living room is a large, screened-in porch, overlooking the tree-lined backyard. The laundry room includes a pet bath, which is also handy for sandy kids and feet. Master suites with smartly updated bathrooms on separate floors provide privacy and the option of single level living.

Sophisticated kitchen with gas range and hood, double wall oven and a wine refrigerator

It’s a treat when any home comes on the market here and 5 Elbridge Oliver Way is a light, bright, up-to-date treasure. This home is ready for immediate occupancy. An open house takes place this Sunday, March 15, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Make sure you’re there—summer is coming.

5 Elbridge Oliver Way is listed at $825,000 by Tom and Julia Ranello. As skilled agents and thoughtful neighbors, they know buying or selling a home is a personal experience. Please contact them at 207-838-1651 or [email protected].

