SACO — Thornton Academy, Old Orchard Beach and Biddeford schools will close Monday, March 16 to allow staff and faculty to consider how to handle an extended closure of schools if that becomes necessary.

Thornton Academy Headmaster Rene Menard issued a letter about the closure Friday to the families who have students at the Saco school that includes sixth to eighth grade in its middle school and ninth through twelfth grade in its upper school. Thornton Academy is a private school that takes tuition students and the city of Saco, which has no public high school, contracts with the upper school to send high school age students there.

Biddeford Superintendent of Schools Jeremy Ray issued a similar letter regarding the schools in the Biddeford and Dayton school districts, as did RSU 23 — which includes Old Orchard Beach — Superintendent John Suttie.

None of the schools currently plan extended closures but because of the evolving nature of the situation staff and faculties at the schools are to meet Monday to plan how to deliver education if closures take place and/or out of caution.

“While the health and safety of Thornton Academy students is our greatest concern, we are also committed to minimizing the effect of this pandemic on their educational program,” Menard said.

“Due to the dynamic nature of this situation, and following the guidance of local and state education and health agencies, Thornton Academy will close for one day, Monday 3/16/20, to provide time for our teachers to prepare thoughtfully to meet the demands of a potential long-term closure,” he said. “The purpose of this day will be to ensure that all of our faculty are fully trained in using the online resources available to us and with which our students are most familiar.”

Schools will also close on Monday in Biddeford and Dayton, said Ray, who is also superintendent for Dayton schools. Distance learning packets that will be used in case of an extended closure have already been created and distributed for Biddeford and Dayton schools, Ray said.

However, “out of an abundance of caution and in light of the President’s Emergency Declaration and guidance from local and state health officials, the Biddeford and Dayton School Departments will close schools for the day on Monday, March 16,” he said. “Parents and guardians should consider this a ‘snow day.’ No distance learning plans will be in effect for Monday. I will update the community on plans for the balance of the week Sunday afternoon. Our emergency response team will continue to be in touch with local health officials and stay abreast of developments throughout the weekend.”

“Please be assured that we are considering all relevant factors, including safety, childcare, continuity of academic programming, access to nutrition services and more,” Ray said. “The situation in our state — and indeed the world — continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace.”

If extended school closures take place, both Ray and Suttie said families must plan for child care.

In following the CDC, state and and local guidelines regarding the postponement of non-essential large indoor gatherings, all of the schools cancelled a number of events.

For instance, Thornton Academy cancelled its Winter Carnival Rally and TAMS dance that were to be held Friday, March 13, the Saturday, March 14 Winter Carnival Dance and a musical production scheduled for April 2 through April 5.

Suttie noted that the Maine Principals’ Association has postponed all athletic competition until April 27 and will revisit the guidance on practices in two weeks.

Ray said, “During this time, we encourage both children and adults to refrain from large group gatherings as much as possible. They should not gather in other locations such as shopping malls, movie theaters or community centers. If you feel you, or your child, may have Coronavirus, the Maine CDC has asked that you stay home and call your primary care doctor. If you don’t have a primary care doctor, then call an Urgent Care facility. Please do not go in-person to the doctor’s

office or Emergency Room unless directed as it is important to protect the vulnerable populations who could be exposed.”

For more information and updates for RSU 23 visit www.rsu 23.org. For updates and information for Biddeford and Dayton schools go to https://biddefordschools.me/health/. Go to https://www.thorntonacademy.org/ for updates about Thornton Academy.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: