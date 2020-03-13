WESTBROOK — All non-essential activities at the Westbrook Community Center and Walker Memorial Library have been canceled through April 5, extracurricular activities at Westbrook schools have been suspended and public municipal meetings will not be held due to coronavirus concerns.

Mayor Mike Foley, in a citywide letter sent out Friday, said the measure is being taken out of caution and “not panic.”

“We recognize that the spread of this virus is a fluid and rapidly evolving situation that requires close monitoring and the need to adapt quickly. We will continue to monitor and respond accordingly as well a provide additional updates to everyone should recommendations change,” the letter said.

The Westbrook Food Pantry and General Assistance Office at the community center will remain open, as will Brio Dance, Centered Massage Therapy, Meals on Wheels, Train Your Inner Athlete, Westbrook LEARNS, adult education and Woodfords Family Services, but other group activities will not be held.

“We will continueto evaluate on a regular basis and make further adjustments as needed,” community center Director Greg Post.

The library will be open on its normal schedule, but special programming has been suspended.

City Hall will be open, “however, we strongly encourage the use of telephone, email and online services wherever possible for conducting business with the City,” Foley said in the letter.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: