In spite of receiving emails from Bowdoin College telling them not to return to the college after returning from Italy, but to go directly to their homes, two of the six students who had been studying in Italy apparently returned to the Bowdoin campus last week, with one spending 24 hours on campus March 5 and 6 before being identified and asked to return home.

This strikes me as fairly typical of this age group. “It is all about ‘me,’ and not about my ‘community.’ ” “Requests and/or rules do not apply to me.”

It is a very good thing that I am not dean of the college, because I would recommend that they both be immediately expelled. This would set a good example of what the consequences could be when rules are broken, a concept not well understood by college students today.

At the very least, I hope they will get no credit for this semester. I hope that for those students who returned and complied with the college’s request, who went home and stayed, some sort of credit will be applied.

Clare H. White

Brunswick

