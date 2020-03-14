The Maine Legislature will close Tuesday in response to coronavirus — after considering bills to respond to the global pandemic.

Legislators will consider bills “directly related to coronavirus response and other critical services, then adjourn…” according to a joint statement released by Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport,

Senate Minority Leader, Dana Dow, R- Waldoboro, and House Minority Leader Kathleen Dillingham, R-Oxford.

The statement continued,“On Tuesday, we will consider emergency legislation to help the state respond effectively and efficiently to this public health crisis and any critical appropriations before temporarily ending the legislative session next week.”

