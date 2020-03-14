The Maine Legislature will close Tuesday in response to coronavirus — after considering bills to respond to the global pandemic.
Legislators will consider bills “directly related to coronavirus response and other critical services, then adjourn…” according to a joint statement released by Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport,
Senate Minority Leader, Dana Dow, R- Waldoboro, and House Minority Leader Kathleen Dillingham, R-Oxford.
The statement continued,“On Tuesday, we will consider emergency legislation to help the state respond effectively and efficiently to this public health crisis and any critical appropriations before temporarily ending the legislative session next week.”
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Maine Legislature will adjourn after Tuesday
-
Columns
The humble Farmer: Journeying far and near in search of romance
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Payroll tax relief is Trojan horse for cutting Social Security, Medicare
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Proposed Maine streaming services tax unfair to users of new media
-
Opinion
Commentary: Virus outbreak disrupts at-risk Mainers’ access to food
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.