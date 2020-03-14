Maine Water, a utility that serves 32,000 customers across the state, is responding to coronavirus by closing its offices and suspending service shutoffs for non-payment of water bills.

The utility says it wants to make sure customers have tap water for hand-washing to protect their health from the virus that has sickened 150,000 around the globe. Maine Water serves roughly 80,000 people around the state, many of them in the Saco-Biddeford area and in the Camden-Rockport area.

“We are committed to providing the same vital public service we do 24/7 despite the spread of COVID-19,” the disease caused by the coronavirus, Rick Knowlton, president of Maine Water, said in a news release.

Maine Water is also suspending non-essential service appointments, such as periodic meter changes, until the crisis passes.

For essential service appointments, “If our people need to enter a customer’s home, they will ask a few simple questions about potential exposure to the coronavirus for their and other customers’ safety,” the company said in the release.

All employees capable of telecommuting will do so starting March 16.

