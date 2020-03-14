MANCHESTER – Benjamin Hayes Caston, 29 of Manchester and York, died unexpectedly Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Ben attended Maranacook Schools in Manchester and Readfield and St. Dominic’s School in Auburn. He was a natural athlete.

He worked for Asplundh Tree and more recently with Bartlett Tree Service.

Ben is survived by his father, James of Manchester, his mother, Susan of Rockland; his sister, Meaghan and her fiancé Eric Rideout of Whitefield; his sons, Porter and Wyatt. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Apryl Burnette of York and her son Matthew; his maternal grandparents, Gayle and Hayes Ward of Limestone; several aunts, uncles, cousins and a niece, Avery Rideout.

A picnic in celebration of Ben’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on July 11 at the Manchester Grange Hall, Route 202 in Manchester. Family and friends are encouraged to bring stories to share.

For a full obituary visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the

Maine Pond Hockey Classic

Alfond Youth Center

126 North Street

Waterville, ME 04901

