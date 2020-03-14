More Maine schools have announced prolonged closures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Scarborough Public Schools will be closed for at least a week, the school department said in a statement on its website Saturday. John Bapst Memorial High School in Bangor will be closed through April 26. Bangor public schools will be closed for two weeks starting Monday, the Bangor Daily News reported Saturday.

Maine has recorded two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus. The state has reported a third preliminary presumptive positive case, pending confirmation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Scarborough is the first Portland-area school department to close down in response to the virus.

“Given the growing concern about the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus across the state of Maine and throughout our nation, we have determined that the best course of action is to close our schools now,” the Scarborough School Department said.

Closing schools now and taking time to “flatten the curve” was the best course of action to ensure the ongoing safety of the department’s students and staff, it added.

“Please know that this decision does not come lightly, and we completely understand that cancelling school may present many challenges for you,” the department said.

Scarborough has four elementary schools, one middle school and a high school. At the beginning of March, the town’s student enrollment was 3,013.

Schools will be closed through March 20, when officials will reassess and make decisions about ongoing closures or the ability to reopen schools, according to the department. An update on how it plans to support the continuation of learning will be provided on Monday.

The school superintendent and assistant superintendent did not immediately reply to an interview request Saturday about whether the department planned to implement remote learning and whether it would accommodate students who rely on free and reduced-price lunch at school.

John Bapst Memorial, a private high school in Bangor, has suspended classes until at least April 27, based on input from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Maine Department of Education, the school said in a statement Saturday.

Curtailing public activities that could increase community spread of the virus is a “public duty,” Head of School Mel MacKay said.

The school will shift to remote learning and will keep its dorms open and meals will continue to be served on campus, but it is attempting to reduce the density of on-campus housing, MacKay said.

Almost 500 day and boarding students attend the school. According to its website, 14 percent of those attending John Bapst are international students.

“Fortunately, we are still able to say that COVID-19 cases in Maine are few and far between,” MacKay said in the statement. “It is our hope that this action on our part, and the actions taken by schools and colleges throughout the state and region, will contribute to community health and safety and a faster return to everyday life.”

The Bangor School Department will also close its 10 schools for two weeks, Superintendent Besty Webb told the Bangor Daily News. Students will receive take-home packets of learning material, according to the newspaper.

Webb did not immediately respond to an interview request Saturday.

