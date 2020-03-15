Mae Causey, Falmouth senior: Causey won the Class A 50-yard freestyle in 24.87 seconds. She also placed third in the 100 butterfly and was ranked among the state’s top five swimmers in three events, including the 100 free.

Cecilia Guadalupi, Cony senior: A four-time All-State selection, Guadalupi won her second straight Class A title in the 200 individual medley (2:05.45). She also won the 100 breast stroke in 1:04.53 and was named Performer of the Meet. She plans to continue her career at Hillsdale (Mich.) College.

Haily Harper, Morse senior: For the third straight year, Harper won the Class B 100 breast stroke title, in 1:06.13. She also won the 200 individual medley for the second year, in 2:10.84, and swam on the 400 free relay that tied for first place.

Olivia Harper, Morse senior: A four-time All-State selection, Harper lowered her own Class B meet record in the 100 backstroke to 54.28. She also won the 100 butterfly (54.99) for a third straight year and posted the state’s fastest times in five individual events. She plans to continue her career at the University of Tennessee.

Margie Jones, South Portland senior: Jones won the Class A 100 butterfly in a time of 58.75 seconds. She also placed second in the 200 individual medley and swam on the Red Riots’ winning 400 freestyle relay. She plans to continue her career at the University of Mary Washington in Virginia.

Caroline Mahoney, Cape Elizabeth senior: A three-time All-State selection, Mahoney won her second straight Class B title in the 50 free (23.54) and also won the 100 free (51.43). She also swam on Cape’s winning 200 medley and 400 free relays. She plans to continue her career at Bucknell University.

Morgan Porter, Scarborough junior: Porter won the Class A 100 backstroke in a time of 1:00.77 and the 500 freestyle in 5:20.05. The latter was the second-fastest time in the state this season. Porter also won the North Southwesterns 500 free and was runner-up in the 200 free.

Lilly Smith, Falmouth senior: A two-time All-State selection and former gymnast, Smith successfully defended her Class A diving state title with a score of 397.00 points. That was the highest total in the state this season for 11 dives. She plans to attend Syracuse University, which does not offer diving.

Ella Stone, Hyde School senior: Stone won the Class B diving state title with a score of 374.85 points, second only to Smith this winter. As a sophomore at Bangor High, Stone won the Class A diving state championship with 415.45 points.

Emma Thomas, Cony sophomore: For the second year in succession, Stone captured the Class A 200 freestyle, in 1:58.83. She also placed third in the 500 free and swam on Cony’s winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Andrew Coulombe, Kennebunk: In his sixth season as head coach, Coulombe guided the Rams to the Class A state championship, the first such title in school history. Kennebunk didn’t win a single event, but its depth proved the deciding factor in a four-school battle with South Portland, Cony and defending champ Bangor. “This has been the hardest-working, most-dedicated group that I’ve had in six years,” said Coulombe, who teaches math at The Middle School of the Kennebunks. “I’m so proud of them.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »