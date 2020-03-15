State officials said Sunday that Maine now has seven confirmed coronavirus cases as well as five presumptive positive cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus.

The five new likely cases include a resident of the retirement community OceanView at Falmouth as well as a Cumberland County person who is under age 18. The minor is isolating at home while the Falmouth resident is hospitalized at Maine Medical Center in Portland, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The presumptive positive tests, which are still under review by the Maine CDC, include a Lincoln County woman in her 30s who works in the health care industry, a Cumberland County woman in her 70s and a Cumberland County man in his 40s. All of those individuals are isolating at home.

“Affected individuals have been notified,” Maine CDC said in a press release Sunday afternoon. “More information will be released when it becomes available. Samples from these five individuals and other presumptive positive tests continue to be sent to Maine CDC for review.”

The case at OceanView at Falmouth – which offers “cottages,” apartments, assisted living units and a dementia care home – is the first identified in a facility catering to elderly residents.

Nursing homes and retirement communities across the nation are on high alert for coronavirus because COVID-19 has proved especially dangerous to the elderly, those with weakened immune systems or individuals with chronic health problems. The most severe outbreak to date in the U.S. has occurred at a Seattle-area nursing home, where several dozen have been sickened and 19 residents have died.

In a statement, OceanView at Falmouth said that two related residents on the campus tested presumptive positive for coronavirus, one of whom is at Maine Med while the other is recuperating at home.

Following CDC recommendations and internal protocols, the facility has identified all staff and residents who had contact with the potentially infected individuals, the company stated.

“We continue to work with the CDC on notification protocols and further preventative measures,” the statement reads. “To limit any further spread we’ve requested that all residents self-quarantine for the next 14 days, increased the frequency of cleaning of all common areas, restricted visitors to the campus, and limited access to our main buildings to essential staff only.”

“As a community comprised of a high-risk population, the safety and well-being of our residents and staff is our highest priority. Consequently, our expertise and experience makes our community an ideal place for our residents to remain in this situation.”

One “preliminary presumptive positive” case announced on Friday has been determined to be negative for COVID-19 based on a Maine CDC review of the testing sample as well as a second test, however. That patient was identified only as a woman in her 20s from Cumberland County.

Gov. Janet Mills as well as health officials are expected to discuss the new developments during a press conference Sunday evening in Augusta.

While COVID-19 does not appear to pose a major threat to healthier individuals, the disease can cause serious or life-threatening complications in the elderly or those with weakened immune systems. For those reasons, many nursing homes or assisted living facilities in Maine are limiting visitation. And public health officials are urging anyone who has symptoms or was exposed to someone with COVID-19 to avoid close contact with vulnerable populations.

Symptoms include fever, cough, respiratory distress and a sore throat in some cases. Public health officials are urging everyone to practice good hygiene – such as washing hands with soap for at least 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer as a backup – as well as keeping a 6-foot buffer between others, avoiding large gatherings and practicing “social distancing.”

