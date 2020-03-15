The Maine Warden Service said a man from Rhode Island has died as the result of a snowmobile crash that took place Saturday afternoon in Baxter State Park.

Agency spokesman Mark Latti identified the victim as 22-year-old Timothy G. Lagesse of Pascoag, Rhode Island. Pascoag was snowmobiling on the 112 Trail near the southern end of Baxter State Park when he veered off the trail and struck a tree at a high rate of speed.

The tree he was struck was about 12 feet off the snowmobile trail. Lagesse was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by emergency responders. The crash took place around 1:30 p.m.

Lagesse was transported to the Lamson Funeral Home in Millinocket.

