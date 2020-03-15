This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Maine’s top spellers will compete for the right to represent the state at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.
The Maine State Spelling Bee is sponsored by Dead River Company. Travel accommodations for the winner and guardian provided by Saco & Biddeford Savings. Finalists gifts provided by L.L. Bean and Len Libby Chocolatier.
