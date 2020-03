Boys’ swimming: Carson Prouty, Bangor A two-time Performer of the Meet in Class A, Prouty walks away from high school swimming with state records in two individual events and one relay.

Boys’ swimming: 2020 Varsity Maine All-State team Underclassmen make up the majority of our list of the state's best, taking eight of 10 spots.

Girls’ swimming: Olivia Harper, Morse A six-time individual state champion who will take part in the upcoming U.S. Olympic Trials, the senior from Woolwich combined hard work with flawless technique.