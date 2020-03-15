Gov. Janet Mills is requesting that small businesses in Maine be eligible for federal loans to help weather revenue losses from the coronavirus and is proposing emergency legislation allowing affected workers to receive unemployment insurance.

Mills sent a letter to the U.S. Small Business Administration certifying that businesses are already being impacted by the coronavirus in order to participate in a new “economic injury disaster loan” program announced last week by the SBA. The program will allow businesses to take low-interest loans of up to $2 million to help them overcome temporary revenue losses.

“Maine’s small businesses and their workers are the backbone of our economy, and there is no question that the coronavirus is impacting them,” Mills said in a statement Sunday morning. “It is my hope that these actions will not only help them weather this difficult time by providing critical capital and financial support, but also provide them an important sense of relief amid the uncertainty.”

Later this week, lawmakers will consider Mills’ legislation to allow workers impacted by the coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, to apply for unemployment insurance. The Legislature is slated to suspend the 2020 session on Tuesday after taking up several emergency measures related to the virus.

As of Sunday morning, Maine had three presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reviewing three more preliminary positive tests conducted by non-governmental labs. All tests must be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The virus has already prompted widespread cancellations of events across Maine and a growing number of schools in the state are closing their buildings and shifting to distance learning to help stem the spread of the virus.

This story will be updated.

