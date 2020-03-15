PORTLAND – Marjorie L. Harmon Larrabee, a longtime resident of Gorham, died on Tuesday March 10, 2020 at 75 State Street in Portland. She was born July 29, 1927 in Concord, Mass., daughter of Henry W. Harmon Sr. and Ethyl L. Knight Harmon of that town.She then studied at Mt. Ida Junior College before marrying her high school sweetheart Paul F. “Bud” Larrabee on Aug. 28, 1948. They moved to Maine in the early 1950s, first to Saco then to Gorham where they lived in several homes over the years.Marjorie was a homemaker who ran a very organized household for their four children. She was a seamstress of renown, creating many items for her three daughters, as well as making Raggedy Ann or Andy dolls for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Among her many other interest were knitting, gardening, landscaping, antique auctions and collecting, old bottle collecting, and her beloved beach cottage at Granite Point in Biddeford. Marge was a longtime active member of the First Parish Church of Gorham.She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Paul F. “Bud” Larrabee; her four siblings; and her son-in-law, Albert “Skip” Werner. She is survived by her four children, Peter and his wife Bonnie, Jane and her husband Stephen F. Brown, Martha and her husband Edwin B. Carr III and Lisa L Werner; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff of 75 State Street and Northern Lights Hospice for their loving care and support during this time. At our parent’s request there will be no funeral services. To express condolences or participate in Marjorie’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

