PORTLAND – Theresa Mary (Barney) Forestell, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 on the anniversary of her mother’s birth. She was surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Alfred and Emma (Arsenault) Barney on Jan. 12, 1928 in Portland. She was raised on Lancaster St. and Ray St. in Portland.She attended Cathedral School through high school. She worked at the A&P Bakery where she met James Forestell. They were married on August 30, 1952 at St. Joseph’s Church on Steven’s Avenue in Portland. They became members of the Irish American Club and traveled to Ireland multiple times. Theresa worked most of her career with A&P grocery stores. She also worked as a cashier for Cumberland Farms and ITN as a driver for many years. A devoted Catholic all her life, Theresa was involved in many activities of the church. She taught CCD when her children were young as well as serving as a Eucharistic Minister at Sacred Heart Church in Portland. Music was always part of Theresa’s life. She sang in the church choir from her childhood into her adult life. She was also a member of the Sweet Adelines and traveled throughout the State and Country singing in harmony. She was saddened when she lost her hearing in 2018 and no longer could hear her music. Theresa met many people when she became computer literate and discovered chat rooms. She met a good friend, Peggy, from Louisiana that way. She and Peggy traveled throughout the country and Ireland together. They then published a book “Our Second Childhood on the Internet” which described their many adventures.Theresa also met a soldier that was serving in Afghanistan in a chat room. When she asked him if there was anything he needed, he told her a pillow small enough to fit in his back pack. Theresa and her friend, Pauline, then started sewing and sending “fox hole” pillows to the soldiers overseas. They made thousands of pillows for our soldiers. Theresa is predeceased by her parents; one brother, Dick, and also a sister-in-law, Marvis.She is survived by two sons and two daughters, John and his wife Carol of Robersonville N.C., and Paul of Tucson Ariz., Mary and her husband Bill Keith of Gray, and Helen and her husband Todd Stackhouse of Brunswick. She is also survived by two granddaughters and one grandson, Ann and her husband Derek Clifford of Winslow, Kelley Forestell of North Carolina and Joseph Forestell of Auburn. She also has two great-granddaughters, Emma and Elizabeth Clifford. She leaves a sister, Helen Smith of Gorham; and many nieces and nephews, and cousins throughout the States and Canada. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, March 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue in Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Wednesday, March 18 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. To view Theresa’s guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit, www.athutchins.com.Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to; The Iris Networkc/o Development189 Park Ave.Portland, ME 04102or a charity of one’s choice.

