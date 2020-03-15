HOCKEY

The ECHL on Saturday canceled the remainder of its season, including three Maine Mariners games scheduled to be played at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mariners announced that season-ticket holders will receive a credit for the canceled games that will roll into their account for next season. They also said that fans with single-game tickets or group tickets for any of the three games may elect to receive a credit to their account for next season or opt for a refund.

The ECHL said it will resume play in October for the start of the 2020-21 regular season.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to trade veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens for a fifth-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade can’t become official until the new league begins.

The 33-year-old Campbell was due to earn $15 million this season and count $17.5 million against Jacksonville’s salary cap. He’s expected to agree to a revised deal with the Ravens.

Campbell has made five Pro Bowls, including three straight with Jacksonville.

Campbell was voted defensive MVP of the Pro Bowl in January. He was recognized as the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year for his charitable work.

He has 696 tackles and 88 sacks in 12 seasons with Arizona and Jacksonville. He’s started every game over the last five seasons and been an key leader on and off the field.

• Veteran tackle Anthony Castonzo has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Indianapolis Colts.

Castonzo, 31, has been the anchor of the offensive line since he arrived in 2011 as a first-round pick. And after Castonzo considered retirement earlier this offseason, Colts GM Chris Ballard made it clear he wanted Castonzo back as part of one of the league’s top offensive lines over the last two seasons.

Castonzo has started all 132 games he has appeared in during his NFL career, plus eight postseason games. In 2019, Castonzo started all 16 games for the sixth time in his career.

• Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison has agreed to a three-year contract extension.

Davison started 12 of 16 games for Atlanta last season. He had a career-high 55 tackles, including four for losses, with one sack and one fumble recovery.

The 27-year-old Davison started 48 of 61 games in four seasons with the New Orleans Saints before signing a one-year deal with Atlanta before the 2019 season.

The Falcons also have agreed to contract extensions with defensive end Steven Means and fullback Keith Smith this month before each could become free agents on Wednesday.

• The Patriots have been in touch with one of their pending free agents on Sunday.

According to the NFL Network, Coach Bill Belichick and Devin McCourty are hard at work on an extension that would keep him in New England “for the rest of his career.” The 32-year-old safety has spent his first 11 years in Foxborough, nine as a captain.

McCourty is likely to land a lucrative deal, as he’s still playing at a high level, has those leadership intangibles, and perhaps most importantly, there’s an obvious market for him.

Picking up his twin brother’s option for 2020 may have been a savvy move, as there’s additional incentive for him to stick around.

BASEBALL

MAJORS: A minor leaguer for the New York Yankees has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first known player affiliated with Major League Baseball to contract COVID-19.

The team said the unidentified player had spent his entire time at the minor league complex and hadn’t been over at the main stadium and facilities used by the major leaguers.

Yankees player representative Zack Britton recently said the team had voted to remain together in Tampa and continue voluntary workouts. In the wake of the virus outbreak, Major League Baseball and the union had given players the option to stay at the site of their spring camp, return to their offseason homes or go to the club’s home city.

MLB is expected to update teams on its policy Monday.

• The Miami Marlins became the first organization to completely close their complex. Their big leaguers were told to take a break and avoid group activities.

The Marlins’ move was a team decision, rather than something mandated by MLB. But there were indications that other camps wouldn’t stay open much longer, and more shutdowns could set off a chain reaction that would mean no real games for a while.

Some of Miami’s players have homes near the spring training complex in Jupiter and plan to stay there. Others will go home.

GOLF

PREMIER LEAGUE: Brooks Koepka said he has no interest in the Premier Golf League, another setback to a league promising guaranteed money and a team concept that now won’t have the two of the top players in the world.

“I am out of the PGL. I’m going with the PGA Tour,” Koepka told The Associated Press. “I have a hard time believing golf should be about just 48 players.”

Rory McIlroy, who replaced Koepka at No. 1 in the world a month ago, said last month in Mexico City that he was not interested in the new league. He said he valued his freedom to decide when and where to play instead of the proposed schedule of 18 tournaments, not including the majors.

Koepka said he made up his mind after meeting with organizers in Los Angeles a month ago during the Genesis Invitational, wanting to wait for a time when any announcement would not become a distraction. He had said at the start of the Florida swing only that “I want to play against the best.”

The concept of the league was to invigorate golf by putting together 12 four-man teams that would be required to play 18 events – 10 of them in the U.S. – that feature 54 holes, no cut and a shotgun start to fit a five-hour broadcast window. Total prize money would be $240 million, and the top player could earn as much as $50 million.

SOCCER

SWITZERLAND: The president of Switzerland’s soccer federation has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Swiss federation said 70-year-old Dominique Blanc got the results of a test on Sunday morning and isolated himself at his home.

“I feel pretty good right now and have only mild flu symptoms,” Blanc said in a statement released by the federation. He was tested after developing a sore throat and mild cough.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »