The largest union at General Dynamics’ Bath Iron Works shipyard criticized the company Monday in a dispute over policies that it said don’t compensate workers for staying home during the coronavirus outbreak, nor adequately address the threat of spreading the illness.

But BIW noted in a statement posted on its website that worker contracts include paid vacation and sick time, and that it was granting employees the option of unpaid leave from March 16 through March 27. It also set up a hotline and is providing other information to its workforce on its website. Company spokesman David Hench said BIW would have no further comment Monday beyond its statement. “As a BIW employee, you have a comprehensive benefits package that includes paid vacation and sick time to take care of yourself and your family during this difficult time,” the statement reads. “Recent circumstances, however, point to the fact that additional assistance may be necessary. To that end, BIW is granting all employees the option of unpaid leave during the two week period of (March 16) to (March 27).” BIW added: “With the declaration of emergency by Gov. Janet Mills yesterday, we recognize that many aspects of the rapidly evolving situation may prove difficult for you and your family.” It then listed ways that hourly and salaried employees could access benefits.

But the union was critical of the plan. In a release to the news media, it said: “The ‘account for your own time’ approach, followed by the now ‘unpaid leave for the next two weeks without penalty’ approach does not address the concerns of a spreading virus.” On its Facebook page, the union said that it was “deeply disappointed in how this critical situation is being handled.”

It shared an update it said it received from BIW Monday afternoon that read, in part: “Employees with children that may need to take time off to deal with school or daycare closings will be expected to use their contractual time to cover their absence.”