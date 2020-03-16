On Sunday, March 8, WCSH ran a story regarding the issue of drivers not pulling over when emergency vehicles are rushing to get to citizens in need of their help.

In many cases, any delay in response could be fatal. Now, I am retired and am not on the road as much as I used to be. This being said, I still see (and am truly amazed at) people with earbuds in and even some with what appear to be noise-canceling headphones.

You think it may be tough hearing a car horn or perhaps a siren blaring behind them? I guess it’s not surprising because these same people are sporting earbuds and headphones walking down busy streets, walking though supermarkets and other places that you would think someone would want to be more aware of what’s going on around them.

Blocking out our surroundings seems to be the norm now, but when it comes to driving, I believe our legislators may want to look at these the same way they look at cellphones. If you’re listening to music or your favorite podcast, you are distracted.

John Hackett

Kennebunk

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: