I went to BJ’s Thursday, March 12, to buy a product that I buy regularly: toilet paper. To my surprise, there wasn’t any on the shelves! On the way home, I stopped at Hannaford’s in Westbrook, and then at Hannaford’s in Gorham. I found the same empty shelves!

I always thought that Mainers were down-to-earth, intelligent people, not prone to panic. Boy, was I disappointed.

I wonder if those hoarders realize that you will need two weeks of supplies if you are quarantined at home due to a positive test for corona virus? I know someone who has Crohn’s disease. That person is having a hard time finding a product that they need for their real illness.

Hopefully, when stores do restock their shelves with supplies, needed by real people with real illnesses, they will set limits as to how much you can purchase. Because of this panic buying and hoarding, real people with real issues now have real problems!

Maine, the Way Life Should Be? Really?

Steven Pomelow

Gorham

Send questions/comments to the editors.