Las Cafeteras

7:30 p.m. Thursday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $25 to $45. statetheatreportland.com

Las Cafeteras is based in California but has international flare to spare with a sound that melds Afro-Mexican beats with roots music. You’ll hear traditional Son Jarocho (regional Mexican folk) instruments like the jarana, requinto and tarima along with vocals in English, Spanish and a fusion of both. Rock, hip-hop, urban folk and rancheras (traditional Mexican) will all be part of the performance. Don’t expect to sit still for very long at this show.

Lez Zeppelin

9 p.m. Friday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $22 to $70. statetheatreportland.com

One of the most iconic intros in the world of classic rock is the first few seconds of Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir.” Before Robert Plant sings a single note, the song is huge and powerful. You’ll hear it and every other song from Zeppelin’s 1975 double album “Physical Graffiti” when the all-female tribute band Lez Zeppelin storms into Portland. They’ve been paying homage to Led Zep since 2004, and even Jimmy Page is a fan. Head to this show and show them a whole lotta love.

Kat Edmonson

7:30 p.m. Friday. Strand Theatre, 504 Main St., Rockland, $18 in advance, $21 day of show. rocklandstrand.com

Vintage pop and jazz singer Kat Edmonson released her latest album “Dreamers Do” last month, and it reached No. 1 on the Billboard Traditional Jazz Album Chart. With honey-sweet vocals and tunes like “Go to Sleep,” her mesmerizing take on “When You Wish Upon a Star” and the retro flight of fancy “All I Do is Dream of You,” it’s no wonder the album soared to the top. Hear the Brooklyn, New York-based singer live on Friday in Rockland.

Miss Tess

8 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

“The Moon Is An Ashtray” is the latest album from Nashville act Miss Tess and may be her best one yet. Its dozen songs take listeners on a journey through vintage country, western swing, R&B and jazzed-up Americana with songs like “The Truth Is,” “I Wanna Be a Cowboy” and “Take It Easy.” The title track is a throwback swing tune with an enchanting video to match.

