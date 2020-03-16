‘State of Mind: Becoming Maine’

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Through Jan. 30. Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland, $8, $7 seniors and students, $2 for kids 6 to 17, free for children under 6. mainehistory.org

“State of Mind: Becoming Maine,” is a new bicentennial exhibition that takes a deep dive through an artistic lens on how Maine became the 23rd state in the Union on March 15, 1820. The show features works from James Francis, Bob Greene, Deborah Cummings Khadroui, Lise Pelletier, Darren Ranco and Donald Soctomah, along with manuscripts, historic maps and other items from the historical society’s collection.

Irish Storytelling & Singing

5:30 p.m. Friday. Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, free. portlandlibrary.com

Want to hang onto a St. Patrick’s Day vibe for just a little bit longer? Park yourself at Portland Public Library for an evening of traditional Irish songs and tales from award-winning songwriter, poet, storyteller, scholar and teacher of Irish language and folklore Kate Chadbourne. You’ll hear her on harp, piano, tin whistle, Irish flute and melodeon as she regales you with songs and stories from the Emerald Isle.

Let’s Dance!

7 p.m. Saturday. The Woodfords Club, 179 Woodford St., Portland, $10 suggested donation. vividmotion.org

Put on your red shoes and dance the blues, or any other way you’d like at Vivid Motion’s annual fundraiser. Vivid Motion is the Portland dance company that formed in 2003 and has been sharing its love of dance with the community ever since. You’re invited to sport fancy threads, knock back mocktails, bid on silent auction items, strike a pose for a photo with your favorite Vivid Motion character and, best of all, hit the dance floor.

