Arrests

3/9 at 1:55 a.m. Michelle M. Splude, 52, of Westbrook, on Cumberland Avenue on a charge of suspended registration.

3/9 at 8:38 a.m. Alicia Chick, 38, of Portland, on Stevens Avenue on an outstanding warrant.

3/9 at 9:24 a.m. Michael Smith, 28, of Portland, on Portland Street on an outstanding warrant.

3/9 at 10:20 a.m. Corinne Allard, 43, of Portland, on Oxford Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

3/9 at 10:20 a.m. Mark Eason, 49, of Portland, on Oxford Street on two counts of unlawful possession on scheduled drugs.

3/10 at 10:11 am. Michelle Lee Pierce, 49, of Biddeford, on Congress Street on charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and an outstanding warrant.

3/10 at 10:56 a.m. Joseph Pettegrow, 41, of Portland, on Purchas Street on three outstanding warrants.

3/10 at 12:55 a.m. Rachel MacIntosh, 29, of North Waterboro, on Forest Avenue on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and two counts of violation of conditional release.

3/10 at 6:07 a.m. Gary Clark, 50, of Casco, on State Street on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

3/10 at 10:39 p.m. Munaim H. Abdullah, 42, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on a charge of misuse of 911 system.

3/11 at 10:38 a.m. Ethan Bubier, 37, of Harmony, on Oxford Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

3/11 at 11:26 a.m. Dan Nestali Perez, 26, of Portland, on Middle Street on a charge of assault.

3/11 at 10:34 p.m. Liza B. Nguyen, 36, of South Portland, on Stevens Avenue on charges of operating under the influence and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

3/12 at 11:46 a.m. Carson A. Powers, 30, of Portland, on Frost Street on a charge of aggravated assault.

3/12 at 10:07 p.m. Robert Lee Walters, 27, of Portland, on High Street on an outstanding warrant.

3/12 at 10:59 p.m. Pauline Tuysienge, 33, of Rochester, New Hampshire, on Riverside Street on charges of misuse of 911 system and violation of conditional release.

3/13 at 1:22 a.m. Jane Ellen Footer, 64, address unlisted, on Valley Street on charges of assault and disorderly conduct.

3/13 at 2:12 a.m. Juan B. Miranda, 45, address unlisted, on Cumberland Avenue on charges of failure to give correct name or date of birth and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

3/13 at 5:03 a.m. Mary Ellen Bonnevie, 52, of Portland, on Weymouth Street on a charge of theft of services.

3/13 at 8 p.m. Roland Gagnon, 56, of Portland, on Middle Street on an outstanding warrant.

3/14 at 3:43 a.m. Tiffany Marie Gordon, 23, of Holy Springs, North Carolina, on Marginal Way on charges of assault and failure to give correct name or date of birth.

3/14 at 12:50 p.m. Tina Brown, 41, of Sebago, on Congress Street on a charge of operating after suspension and two outstanding warrants.

3/14 at 4:59 p.m. Pauline Tuysienge, 33, of Rochester, New Hampshire, on Oxford Street on a charge of disorderly conduct and two counts of violation of conditional release.

3/15 at 1:47 a.m. Timothy E. Moodie, 52, of Bath, on State Street for operating under the influence.

3/15 at 1:15 p.m. Ember Corson, 41, of Portland, on Cedar Street on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

