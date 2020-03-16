PORTLAND — Portland Rising, a new all-women professional Ultimate Frisbee team, has officially set the roster for the 2020 season.

Twenty seven women, including eight who have earned medals on USA National Teams at the World Championships and 14 who have earned titles at National Club Championships or College Championships, are on the roster. Local residents include Mohdis Baker, Westbrook; Lauren Baecher, Bath; Emilia Scheemaker, Scarborough; and Kate Powers, Kelley Kirwin, Josie Gallett, Rachael Westgate and Caitlin O’Connell, Portland.

“The level of talent is unparalleled,” said coach Anne Lightbody. “We are building chemistry between some of the top players in Maine and New England and looking forward to showcasing professional women’s ultimate on an international stage.”

Portland was chosen to be one of four expansion teams to the Premier Ultimate League for the 2020 season, which is scheduled to open May 2 at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

“The community is behind us, the city is behind us, and the athletes are incredible. We cannot wait to show off world-class ultimate in Maine,” said co-owner and player Chloë Rowse, of Falmouth.

For more information about the team, its schedule or tickets, visit www.portlandrising.me.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: