The script to the Tom Brady free agency drama added a significant line Sunday: Titans, exit stage left.

Ryan Tannehill, 11 years Brady’s junior and fresh off leading his team into the AFC title game, agreed to a four-year, $118 million contract to remain with Tennessee, coached by ex-Patriot/Brady pal Mike Vrabel.

Also, Chris Simms of NBC Sports reported that the 49ers will not pursue Brady, so that extreme long shot can vanish from the conversation as well.

That shrinks the market for Brady, but it doesn’t destroy it. As long as he’s willing to accept a one-year guarantee at a pay cut that would enable the Patriots to execute the weapons upgrade Brady craves, staying put seems to provide the six-time Super Bowl-winning QB the best shot at a 10th trip to the Super Bowl.

Such an offer does not mean the Patriots don’t want Brady. It means they only want him at terms that make sense for them, terms that are what Bill Belichick deems as best for the team. Nothing unreasonable with that scenario, which would paint Brady the hero for taking less money than he could have earned elsewhere.

Given that convenience appears important to Brady at this point in his life/career, that also should bode well for the Patriots keeping their 20-year QB on their terms. The inconvenience in participating in OTAs is infinitesimal in comparison to the hassle of uprooting the family and starting from scratch with a new offense, coach, organization, life.

But if Brady’s up for a fresh look at the world, he’ll have attractive options from which to choose.

Here’s a look at four possibilities, ranked in order of how appealing they seem on paper:

1. Buccaneers: So many factors place this at the top that it’s tough to know where to begin, so let’s start at the top of the organization.

Brothers Bryan, Edward and Joel Glazer also happen to own Manchester United, one of the richest and widely recognized soccer teams in the world. If Brady has global aspirations for TB12, the Glazers can help him to make that happen. A link to Manchester United can only help all of Brady’s off-field earning potential and global star status, if those factors are important to him.

Now let’s move to the roster and the potential for it to grow beyond simply acquiring a quarterback nearly as good at avoiding turnovers as incumbent Jameis Winston (NFL-high 30 interceptions) is bad at that. The Bucs rank fourth in the NFL with $74.4 million in salary cap space, according to overthecap.com. No reason to think the Bucs wouldn’t consult Brady on how to distribute that to construct an offense that already has standout receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. They both aren’t afraid to go over the middle and hang onto the ball through tough shots.

Just a thought: If Brady signs elsewhere, Julian Edelman’s value to that team instantly soars. Might the Bucs be willing to sweeten the pot by putting a package together for the Patriots to land Brady’s favorite target? The idea of Brady throwing to Evans, Godwin and Edelman would sell out every game at Raymond James Stadium, which was only filled to about 80 percent capacity last season, and drive defensive coordinators batty.

2. Raiders: Coach Jon Gruden has such a magnetic personality, even more so in person than through the TV, that he probably could have been a dynamite recruiter had he become a college football coach. Here’s his chance to use those skills. Gruden is obsessed with quarterback play, so it makes sense that the idea of working with the most accomplished player in the history of the position appeals to him. One thing Brady might want to keep in mind, though. If the idea of playing for the Raiders in their first season in Las Vegas appeals to Brady, he might resist the temptation to lobby Gruden to sign Antonio Brown. The Raiders have been there, done that.

Trent Brown, left tackle for the Patriots and right tackle for the Raiders, has made no secret of his desire to block for Brady again.

3. Chargers: What better place to play than Los Angeles to heighten the profile of the former 199th draft pick’s newly launched “199 Productions,” which aims to produce original documentaries, films and TV shows. He’s in business with Hollywood heavyweights Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of “Avengers: Endgame,” strong partners for the QB new to the film game. On the field, receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen make for nice Brady partners. Fitness-conscious LA also fertile soil for TB12 growth.

4. Colts: Great offensive line, reliable tight end Jack Doyle and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton all make the Colts an appealing offense for Brady to trigger. Head coach Frank Reich, a former QB who handled Andrew Luck’s sudden departure as well as can be expected, seems like a nice fit for Brady as well. If football were his only consideration, Brady could do worse than the Colts, who rank a distant fourth here.

