A Cumberland County deputy and two Standish firemen rescued a 13-year-old boy who fell through the ice on Rich Mill Pond in Standish on Monday afternoon.

Emergency responders were called to the pond around 4:09 p.m. for a report of two boys, ages 13 and 14, who had fallen through the ice, Capt. Scott Stewart of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Monday in a news release.

By the time crews arrived, the older boy had been pulled to safety by his friends, but the younger boy was clinging to a chunk of floating ice.

Deputy John Cross and two Standish firemen went into freezing water without their cold weather gear and pulled the boy from the pond. The boy had been in the water for about 35 minutes.

The boy remained conscious and alert through the ordeal, but he, along with Cross and Standish Fire Chief Robert Caron, were taken to Maine Medical Center to be checked for hypothermia.

