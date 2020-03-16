PORTLAND — Wayside Food Programs has been named one of the three primary beneficiaries of this year’s Maine Marathon.

Wayside will receive a $20,000 donation from the event, which is set for Oct. 4.

“We are very excited for this new partnership and to witness the profound impact Maine Marathon’s support is going to have in fighting hunger and strengthening our community,” said Executive Director Mary Zwolinski.

Wayside is dedicated to strengthening the community and fighting hunger while decreasing environmental impact and through community partners throughout southern Maine. Wayside, according to the organization, “redirects edible food from entering landfills and shares it with their partners and community members in ways that connects neighbors with each other.”

Last year Wayside rescued over 1 million pounds of edible food that would have otherwise been thrown away.

Since 1997, the Maine Marathon has donated over $5.2 million to charity.

