Arrests

3/13 at 6:50 p.m. Sandra Yunker, 59, of Park Street, was arrested on a warrant by Cpl. Mark Steele on Park Street.

Summonses

3/13 A 16-year-old boy, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Chuck Reece in Richmond on a charge of terrorizing.

Fire calls

3/10 at 3:42 p.m. Smoke alarm on Andrews Road.

3/12 at 4:34 a.m. Odor investigation of Whiskeag Road.

3/13 at 11:56 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on High and Mitchell streets.

3/13 at 12:31 p.m. Rescue assist on Drayton Road.

3/13 at 2:40 p.m. Chimney fire on Oak Grove Avenue.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 31 calls between March 9-15.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: