Arrests

3/5 at 10:33 a.m. Jessica Emery, 41, of James Street, Auburn, was arrested by Officer Scott Hendee on U.S. Route 1 and charged with operating under the influence and operating a vehicle without a license.

Summonses

3/7 at 3:45 p.m. Jennifer Monti, 39, of Jessies Lane, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Giles on Tuttle Road on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

3/4 at 11:57 a.m. Odor removal on Orchard Road.

3/8 at 7:29 p.m. Building fire on Blanchard Road Extension.

3/9 at 11:31 a.m. Brush fire on Orchard Road.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 11 calls from March 4-10.

