Arrests

3/8 at 3:22 p.m. Bruce Voyer, 49, of Willowdale Road, Scarborough, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Jeffrey Smith on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) and violating condition of release.

3/10 at 9:08 p.m. Maya Hanna, 24, of Auburn Street, Portland, was arrested at Middle and Falmouth roads by Officer Kurt Fegan on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

3/13 at 11:16 p.m. Joseph D’Andrea, 43, of Washington Avenue, Portland, was arrested on Bucknam Road by Officer Steve Crocker on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol), endangering the welfare of a child and operating without a license.

Summonses

3/6 at 9:09 p.m. Melissa Ann Solak, 41, of Varney Mill Road, Windham, was issued a summons at Blackstrap and Babbidge roads by Sgt. Kevin Conger Jr. on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle for more than 150 days.

Fire calls

3/6 at 4:10 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Hat Trick Drive.

3/7 at 8:47 p.m. Unattended, unpermitted burn on Mystical Way.

3/8 at 10:30 a.m. Permitted burn on Austrian Way.

3/8 at 6:25 p.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 95.

3/8 at 6:59 p.m. Assist other agency.

3/8 at 7:28 p.m. Fire call on Blanchard Road Extension.

3/9 at 10:15 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Blueberry Lane.

3/9 at 12:34 p.m. Permitted burn on Leighton Road.

3/9 at 1:14 p.m. Fire alarm test on Northbrook Drive.

3/9 at 5 p.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 295.

3/10 at 11:50 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Foreside Common Road.

3/10 at 1:01 p.m. Fire alarm test on Northbrook Drive.

3/11 at 9:21 a.m. Fire alarm test on Clearwater Drive.

3/11 at 1:16 p.m. Permitted burn on Providence Avenue.

3/11 at 10:39 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Brookside Drive.

3/11 at 11:20 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Brookside drive.

3/12 at 9:24 a.m. Fire inspection on U.S. Route 1.

3/12 at 9:55 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

3/12 at 1 p.m. Permitted burn on Hardy Road.

3/12 at 7 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Blueberry Lane.

3/12 at 7:20 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Whipple Farm Lane.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 30 calls from March 6-13.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: