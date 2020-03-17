WESTBROOK — A two-alarm electrical fire at Asli Market Sunday night was under control in about an hour, according to Fire Chief Andrew Turcotte.

Westbrook firefighters were called to the scene on Bridgton Road bout 9:45 p.m. March 15. Because the fire started in the end unit of a larger building that makes up the plaza, a second alarm was called and mutual aid was given by surrounding towns to avoid spread.

“Units made an aggressive fire attack and in about an hour we got it under control. We spent the morning investigating the fire, and it was determined to be electrical in nature, not suspicious,” Turcotte said.

There were injuries, he said.



