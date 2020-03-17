Arrests

3/15 at 8:29 p.m. Travis Poisson, 39, of Village View Lane, was arrested on Village View Lane by Officer Jason O’Toole on a charge of domestic violence assault.

3/15 at 9:37 p.m. Linwood Maynard Grover, 38, of Litchfield Road, was arrested on Litchfield Road by Sgt. Paul Powers on charges of violating condition of release and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from March 9-15.

Fire calls

3/9 at 8:14 a.m. Fire alarm on Lower Main Street.

3/9 at 8:41 a.m. Fire alarm on Lower Main Street.

3/9 at 9:18 a.m. Fire alarm on U.S. Route 1.

3/9 at 10:20 a.m. Permitted burn on Lower Flying Point Road.

3/9 at 10:30 a.m. Fire alarm on Bow Street.

3/9 at 11:04 a.m. Fire alarm on Bow Street.

3/9 at 2:28 p.m. Fire alarm on Mollymauk Lane.

3/9 at 2:55 p.m. Permitted burn on Cunningham Road.

3/9 at 4:14 p.m. Permitted burn on Marshview Drive.

3/10 at 9:20 a.m. Permitted burn on Koehling Drive.

3/10 at 12:08 p.m. Disturbance on Holbrook Street.

3/10 at 1:37 p.m. Permitted burn on Flying Point Road.

3/10 at 2:50 p.m. Fire alarm at Mast Landing School.

3/11 at 9:34 a.m. Fire alarm on Mechanic Street.

3/11 at 11:04 a.m. Fire alarm on Main Street.

3/11 at 1:58 p.m. Fire alarm on U.S. Route 1.

3/11 at 2:10 p.m. Permitted burn on Tenpenny Street.

3/11 at 2:55 p.m. Permitted burn on Oak Woods Lane.

3/12 at 9:20 a.m. Permitted burn on Upper Mast Landing Road.

3/12 at 11:21 a.m. Fire alarm on Pownal Road.

3/13 at 9:16 a.m. Fire alarm on Stonewood Drive.

3/13 at 12:08 p.m. Fire alarm on Main Street.

3/13 at 1:39 p.m. Fire alarm on Lower Main Street.

3/13 at 4:09 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Hunter Road.

3/14 at 9:31 a.m. Permitted burn on Frederick Drive.

3/14 at 9:46 a.m. Permitted burn on Engel Lane.

3/14 at 9:53 a.m. Permitted burn on Marshview Drive.

3/14 at 9:55 a.m. Permitted burn on Curtis Road.

3/14 at 10:12 a.m. Permitted burn on Wilderness Drive.

3/14 at 10:32 a.m. Permitted burn on Bragdon Road.

3/14 at 10:34 a.m. Permitted burn on South Freeport Road.

3/14 at 10:57 a.m. Permitted burn on Intervale Road.

3/14 at 7:52 a.m. Fire alarm on Main Street.

3/14 at 7:52 p.m. Fire alarm on Nathan Nye Street.

3/15 at 5:28 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Interstate 295.

3/15 at 8:34 a.m. Permitted burn on Estuary Point.

3/15

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 30 calls from March 9-15.

