Arrests

Adam J. Baker, 39, of Haven Road, of Windham, on Jan. 27 on charges of violating condition of release and operating while license suspended or revoked, in Gorham.

Amber E. Paradysz, 41, of Sebago Lake Road, on Jan. 29 on a charge of domestic violence assault, on Sebago Lake Road.

Joseph F. Poole, 47, of Mosher Road, on Jan. 31 on charges of violating condition of release, hold house for another agency, possession of suspended driver license and failure to give correct name, on Mosher Road.

Joshua L. Sawyer, 19, of Southwest Harbor, on Feb. 2 on a charge of operating vehicle without license, on Main Street.

