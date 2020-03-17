We want to see how you and your housemates are keeping busy while keeping your distance. This week, we’re asking for photos that show you enjoying the signs of spring. Send pictures with captions that include the full names of everyone in the photo (animals included), along with your hometown and the name of the photographer, to [email protected].
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
South Portland school budget almost certain to change
-
Local & State
York County food pantry switches to drive-through service
-
The Forecaster
South Portland Police Beat: March 10-16
-
Local & State
Search resumes for missing Kennebunkport man
-
Southern Forecaster
Maine Bicentennial: South Portland