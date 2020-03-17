As a member of the Maine Legislature’s Education and Cultural Affairs Committee and representing a very rural district, I fully recognize and understand the struggles facing our many rural school districts.
In Augusta, we are always trying to find new ways to balance the scales to ensure that all Maine students, regardless of ZIP code, have access to a quality education and ample opportunities to learn and grow.
That’s why it was concerning to learn that a formula change at the U.S. Department of Education was set to cut funding for more than 100 rural school districts in Maine.
For many school districts across rural Maine, these funds are used to support teacher training, technology, art teachers and mental health counselors. For some schools, the loss of this grant would mean either higher property taxes, or staffing cuts or program cuts.
Thankfully, Sen. Susan Collins stepped in to advocate for our rural school districts and was able to reverse the formula change for at least one more year, and she will soon sponsor legislation to protect these important funds in the future.
Heidi H. Sampson
Republican state representative
Alfred
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Mary’s Walk moves online for 2020; event canceled
-
Opinion
Commentary: In aging places, coronavirus is a huge threat
-
Forecaster Opinion
Mainewhile: It’s OK, we can do this together
-
The Forecaster
Here’s Something: Earth is not our friend, and other viral lessons
-
Forecaster Opinion
The Universal Notebook: Will the panic be worse than the virus?
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.