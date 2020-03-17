Hunter safety education classes are worth it

My daughter wants to hunt with her grandfather, so we took a hunter safety education class. We received ‘the basics’ around firearm safety and hunting skills, acting as a responsible and ethical hunter, knowledge of the hunting laws, and preparation and survival skills as well as information about wildlife conservation. In total, it was a 10-hour course, held over two days. There were activities and homework for test preparation.

I took the class to support my daughter. I’m not a hunter, but my family is full of avid hunters. They hunt all kinds of animals. They are safe and ethical, and are good role models for my daughter. Whether you are or aren’t a hunter, this class is packed with so much educational, helpful and interesting information! The focus is on responsibility, safety, knowledge and involvement. I would highly encourage everyone to take a hunter’s safety education class!

And, it must be said that these classes would not be possible if not for the many volunteers who work hard to bring this information to us. These instructors are showing their true sportsmanship by giving their time and knowledge about this sport to others. The instructors come together from all walks of life with a common interest; they are servicemen, wilderness guides, local law enforcement, workers and retirees. The instructors involve many modalities in their teaching; there were many hands-on activities, active discussion, readings, review of the laws and workbook study, videos and more. A highlight was a visit from Maine Game Wardens who answered student’s questions.

When my daughter was asked for her thoughts on the class, she says it was fun and definitely worth the work we put into it. She said too, that what she felt she heard from all instructors was that, whether you go into the woods to hunt or just for the experience of being in and with nature, you won’t be disappointed.

Christine and Gabby Walker,

Phippsburg

Thanks to those who preserve Maine History

I would like to thank Ms. Ellen Steinbart, Genealogy Room volunteer at the Curtis Memorial Library and Ms. Tiffany Link, research librarian at the Maine Historical Society for their help as I conduct research into the history of the Driftwood Inn on Bailey Island.

I live in a suburb of Philadelphia, so to receive links to access Casco Bay Directories and other ancestry sites has made my work much easier.

Thank you to those who work in these areas as well as those who volunteer to search documents and, in some cases, provide for a nominal fee copies of same.

Just viewing early 1900 Casco Bay Breeze issues online is wonderful. The past comes to life on the page before us.

Thanks again to all who preserve Maine history.

Hannah Campbell

Havertown, Pennsylvania

