SACO — Organizers are encouraging folks to lace up their sneakers and participate in the Mary’s Walk and Kerrymen 5K online, following an announcement last week that the annual event has been canceled.

Gene Libby of the Mary’s Walk Committee said given guidance from the Maine CDC, the Mary’s Walk and Kerrymen 5k Committee agreed it seemed best to convert the event to a virtual one.

As well, on Sunday, Governor Janet Mills declared a state of emergency in Maine, and has recommended halting gatherings of more than 50 people — or 10 if seniors are included.

“Cancer has never stopped us from this amazing event, nor will coronavirus,” the Mary’s Walk Committee wrote in a news release. “While it is unfortunate that we will be unable to proceed in the manner that our event participants have come to expect, we are rapidly developing the virtual event details, so please hold the date to participate safely and virtually on Sunday, March 22, by walking or running on your own (in your neighborhood, on a treadmill, etc.) and posting pictures or video of your walk or run on social media tagging @MarysWalk – Fighting Cancer With Each Step We Take (Facebook), maryswalk_me (Instagram) and #MarysWalk2020.

The committee pointed out that Mary’s Walk and the Kerrymen 5K, while an outdoor event, draws 2,000 or more participants in close proximity so social distancing would be difficult.

“In addition, we also know that COVID-19 is particularly risky for vulnerable populations, including older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions, many of whom Maine Cancer Foundation serves as our mission,” the committee wrote. ” Our decision to cancel the event is based on the intention of reducing risks to our walkers, volunteers, staff, partners, spectators and the broader community.”

Mary’s Walk began in 1999 to recognize and remember Mary Kerry Libby, who died of Burkitt’s Lymphoma in 1997. The walk and 5K run raises funds for cancer research and other cancer-related matters for the Maine Cancer Foundation; participants and supporters have raised more than $3 million since the walk first began.

“We know this is a challenging time for everyone, and the cancellation of Mary’s Walk is disappointing news to many,” the committee went on to say.

The committee determined postponing Mary’s Walk was impossible because of uncertainty with how the virus will spread, when the event could be held, and the availability of a venue.

Libby said 1,021 walkers and 658 runners had registered for the event by March 12, a 33 percent increase over the same date in 2019.

About $150,000 has been raised so far this year.

“Our fundraising continues and fundraising prizes earned will be mailed to winners,” said Libby. “Fundraising through the end of the month will continue to qualify for prizes.”

He said people can turn in funds raised to Tony LeBlanc at Saco Biddeford Savings; the Maine Cancer Foundation office, Route 1, Suite 250, Falmouth; Traditions Restaurant, 162, Main St., Saco; or mail to: Mary’s Walk, P.O. Box 746, Saco, ME 04072.

For more information and resources regarding COVID-19 and the steps you can take to protect yourself and your loved ones, visit https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/infectious-disease/epi/airborne/coronavirus.shtml.

