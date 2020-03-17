Mid Coast Hospital is suspending elective medical procedures and postponing non-urgent office visits to its practices in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Cancellations are expected to take place by end of the day Friday.
Mid Coast Hospital is asking that patients not call to check on the status of a procedure or office visit, but rather await notice from the hospital or practice.
In a news release, the hospital noted this step will support public health efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Maine, as well as ensuring that the hospital can better manage the calls with respect to the virus.
To help stop the spread of infection, the federal Centers for Disease Control recommends community members continue to practice good hand hygiene, stay home when they are, sick and cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and discard it.
Patients seeking additional information about how MaineHealth is responding to the outbreak of COVID-19 can visit mainehealth.org/healthy-communities/coronavirus. Other information on the virus can be found at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
