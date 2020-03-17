Luella Alice Libby Merryman 1929 – 2020 LEWISTON – Luella Alice Libby Merryman died Feb. 29, 2020 in Lewiston. She was born in Freeport to Edith E. Brett Libby and Leroy “Pearly” Libby. She worked 20 years as a baker in the Lisbon School System. She was a member of Lisbon Falls Baptist Church since 1957. Luella was predeceased by her husband Arthur “Burt” Merryman in 1996; her son, Leslie; seven brothers, Leroy, Alfred, Donald, Winfield, Richard, Clarence and Stanley, two sisters, Evelyn Porter and Frances Ringrose. Survivors include two sons, Scot and wife Cathi, Ronald, two daughters, Joyce Anderson and husband Maurice Anderson, Marsha and fiance Scott Guay; one brother, Norman and one sister, Margaret Uldall; ten grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. Services will be private. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net . Donations in Luella’s memory may be made to: John Libby Association, Scarborough, ME 04074 or: Lisbon Falls Baptist Church 555 Lisbon St. Lisbon, ME

