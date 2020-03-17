SACO – Susan L. Zayac, 75, of Seacliff Ave passed away Saturday March 14, 2020, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. She was born in Morristown, N.J., April 30, 1944, the daughter of Frank and Bertha Borck Zayac. She attended local schools in New Jersey. Susan then graduated from Barnard College where she studied Geology and went on to receive a Master’s Degree from Columbia University, School of Public HealthShe worked for over 30 years in the Information Systems for Columbia Medical School before moving to Maine in 2010. She is survived by a brother, Frank Zayac and wife, Maureen Flynn, of Saco, a nephew, Joel Zayac and a niece, Annika Zayac. Private family service will be held at a later date. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St, Saco, are entrusted with her arrangements. Condolences may be posted to www.dcpate.com.

