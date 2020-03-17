PORTLAND — The Portland Water District assures its customers that water from the tap is safe to drink during the coronavirous pandemic.

The district uses dual water treatment, ozone and ultraviolet light to kill pathogerns and inactive viruses. COVID-19, which is caused by the virus, is primarily spread through close contact between people or infected surfaces. The Environmental Protection Agency indicates “the presence of the COVID-19 virus has not been detected in drinking-water supplies and based on current evidence the risk to water supplies is low,” according to Portland Water District.

“We want to assure customers our goal is always to protect public health and safety, both that of our customers and our employees. We provide critical water and wastewater services to the public, and we have taken steps to ensure the continued delivery of essential services throughout this event,” General Manager Carrie Lewis said in a prepared statement.

The Portland Water District’s offices and facilities will be closed to the public until further notice, but payments can still be dropped off at Customer Service in the overnight/lock box outside the door on Douglass Street.

The district’s focus at this time is providing essential services. All other appointments will be postponed, if possible, and water disconnections have been suspended until further notice.

The Portland Water District supplies water to 16% of Maine’s population, including Falmouth, Raymond, Scarborough, South Portland, Standish, and Windham, as well as Cape Elizabeth, Cumberland, Gorham, Portland and Westbrook.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: