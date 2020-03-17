Summer is coming and with it the delightful seasonal tastings at Wolfe’s Neck Center, 184 Burnett Road in Freeport. Each event features a partner chef or restaurateur, “local, in-season produce and pasture-raised meats” and supports the center’s work to connect people to farming and food. All are only open to those 21 and older.

Here is this season’s lineup:

June 28, 5-8 p.m., Summer Tasting with Miyake. Summer flavors from one of Portland’s premier Japanese restaurants at tasting stations on the lawn at Mallet Barn. Beverages provided by Maine Beer Company and New England Distilling, with dessert from Mt. Desert Island Ice Cream. The cost is $100 a person, including all food and drinks. Tickets available to members on May 19 and the general public on May 21 at wolfesneck.org/farm-to-table-series.

July 26, 5-8 p.m., An Evening with Big Tree Hospitality, the owners of Hugo’s, The Honey Paw, and Eventide Oyster Co, with beverages from Maine Beer Co. and New England Distilling. Tickets are $110/person, including all food and drinks. Members can purchase tickets beginning June 16; the general public on June 18.

Sept. 13, 3-6 p.m. Farm to Easel Invitational Art Event. A variety of tasting stations and original art. Beverages from Maine Beer Co. and New England Distilling. The cost is $60/person inclusive. Tickets for members will be available beginning July 28 and the general public on July 30 on the website.

Oct. 4, 5-8 p.m., Harvest Dinner with Chaval, Spanish and French cuisines. Seated, family-style dinner in the historic Mallet Barn. Beverages from Maine Beer Co. and New England Distilling. Tickets are $125/person inclusive. Tickets available for members on Aug. 25 and the general public on Aug. 27 on the web site. 21+ event.

Mark your calendars for ticket dates; these extraordinary events sell out quickly.

Upcoming Food & Beverage Events

April 17 and 18

Tops’l Farm, 365 Bremen Road, Waldoboro, 832-1602, offers its Sugar Shack Supper, a 5-course dinner from Trillium Caterers in Belfast. Items include shaved winter salad, hot smoked salmon with maple mustard seed, and Maine maple butter tarts. Beer pairings for each course are from Maine Beer Company in Freeport. The cost of dinner is $95 and includes gratuity. Tickets at topslfarm.com/event-sugar-shack-supper.

March 21 and 22

Maine Maple Sugar Weekend – events have been scheduled on both Saturday and Sunday, but readers should check the website MaineMapleProducers.com for cancellations due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

April 3

Winter Graze by the Black Tie Company. Camp Hammond, 275 Main St, Yarmouth, 6-9 p.m., tickets $65/person at Eventbrite.com. Dinner includes passed hors d’oeuvres, seafood cioppino, smoked ricotta gnocchi, braised lamb, roasted vegetables, and cardamom flan.

April 4

Turtle Rock Farm, 39 Burbank Ave., Brunswick. Chef Ali Waks Adams and Butter + Salt Catering will prepare and serve a 5-course Eastern European-inspired dinner themed “My Grandmother’s Table.” The first course includes gravlax, pickles, and chopped liver, and radishes; the second course – chicken soup, wild mushrooms and carmelized onions; the third will feature lamb, cabbage, and rice; the fourth, cheese and honey; and the fifth, halvah (sesame candy), apricots, and chocolate. The dinner is priced at $65 with wine available a la carte. Tickets at EventBrite.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: