Meagan Hamblett was named executive director of the YMCA Alliances of Maine and New Hampshire/Vermont.

Hamblett, of East Boothbay, is a 28-year YMCA career professional. For the past five years, she has served as chief executive officer of the Central Lincoln County YMCA in Damariscotta.

Sheridan Construction announced three promotions at its corporate office in Fairfield.

Scott Nielsen was promoted to vice president of finance and administration.

Nielsen has been with the company for nearly 35 years. He oversees all accounting, administrative and financial systems.

Gilbert Thibeau was promoted to vice president of construction.

Thibeau has credentials in engineering, LEED and state of art project management systems.

Wilbur Ferland was promoted to vice president of sales and estimating.

Ferland has 27 years of service. He has estimating skills, product knowledge and construction management experience.

Diversified Communications announced the acquisition of Energy Storage North America from producer ESNA EXPO LLC.

The investment not only grows Diversified Communications’ portfolio of events for the renewable energy industry, but also reinforces its commitment to supporting the new energy economy, a press release said. Diversified Communications also owns and operates a 1.5-megawatt solar farm in Brunswick.

