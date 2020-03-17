Maine’s 13 Bureau of Motor Vehicles branch offices will remain closed until further notice, the state announced Tuesday.
The offices provide vehicle registration, drivers licenses and state ID cards.
The state took action as part of its mounting efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Maine.
All of the bureau’s mobile unit visits also are suspended until further notice, it said.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
American Journal
Portland Water District assures customers water is safe
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Biddeford, Saco, OOB, county government announce operational changes
-
Nation & World
Europe bans travel amid virus threat to its free-flowing economy
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Changes at state courts, libraries, hospital visiting rules, more
-
Nation & World
U.K. resists coronavirus lockdowns, goes its own way on response