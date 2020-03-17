Maine’s 13 Bureau of Motor Vehicles branch offices will remain closed until further notice, the state announced Tuesday.

The offices provide vehicle registration, drivers licenses and state ID cards.

The state took action as part of its mounting efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Maine.

All of the bureau’s mobile unit visits also are suspended until further notice, it said.

