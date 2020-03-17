Arrests

Jason R. Nelson, 41, of Gorham, on March 9 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Saco Street.

Matthew C. Estes, 41, of Windham, on March 9 on charges of violating condition of release and two counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Saco Street.

Earland Leeman, 69, of Gorham, on March 9 on a charge of OUI (alcohol) with no test, on William B. Clarke Drive.

Rhomel Christopher Guardado, 25, of Main Street, on March 10 on a warrant, on Main Street.

Helen M. Robichaud, 55, of Lowell Street, on March 10 on a charge of misuse of public benefits instrument and a warrant, on Hannaford Drive.

Adam James Delano, 30, on March 10 on charges of domestic violence assault, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and a warrant.

Summonses

Hector Cayetano-Cortes, 37, of Main Street, twice on March 10 on charges of operating with a suspended registration and resident failing to register vehicle after 150 days, on Main Street.

Heba Salih Zackaria, 18, of East Bridge Street, on March 12 on a charge of operating vehicle without a license, on Ennis Street.

